Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools close for a second day following major snowstorm

Anchorage is still shoveling out on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from a heavy snowstorm that started Tuesday afternoon. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

A major snowstorm has closed Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools again on Thursday, the second day in a row.

All Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed on Wednesday as a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in many parts of town. The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools would be closed again on Thursday.

“Due to the record snowfall in the last 24 hours, road conditions are not expected to be safe for travel tomorrow morning,” the district said in a written statement.

The district has also canceled after-school activities. It said, unless otherwise announced, schools will reopen on Friday.

The Mat-Su Borough School District has closed most of its schools Thursday for a “remote learning day.” Only five schools remain open along the Parks Highway, north of the Palmer-Wasilla area: Glacier View School, Trapper Creek Elementary, Talkeetna Elementary, Willow Elementary and Su Valley Jr/Sr High School. The district said it will still have after-school activities on Thursday.

The snowstorm that swamped the region started Tuesday afternoon, increased overnight and continued into Wednesday. The National Weather Service reported snow totals of 1 to 2 feet throughout the Anchorage area, with the most snow falling on the Hillside. It’s the most snow in one storm in Anchorage in more than 20 years. Road crews continue to clear streets, but deep snow still swamps many neighborhood roads.

