Anchorage schools close for a third straight day following major snowstorm

The Anchorage School District closed schools again on Friday, the third straight day following a major snowstorm.
The storm started Tuesday and intensified overnight, dropping more than 2 feet of snow in parts of the city by Wednesday afternoon.
The district said in a message Friday morning that roads remain unsafe for busses and students walking to school.
The district says some after-school activities will resume Friday including high school hockey games, a Kindcaid Nordic ski meet and a robotics open qualifier.
The district said, unless otherwise announced, schools will reopen Monday.
