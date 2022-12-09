Anchorage schools close for a third straight day following major snowstorm

A car stuck in the middle of a residential road in Anchorage’s South Addition neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2022. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District closed schools again on Friday, the third straight day following a major snowstorm.

The storm started Tuesday and intensified overnight, dropping more than 2 feet of snow in parts of the city by Wednesday afternoon.

The district said in a message Friday morning that roads remain unsafe for busses and students walking to school.

The district says some after-school activities will resume Friday including high school hockey games, a Kindcaid Nordic ski meet and a robotics open qualifier.

The district said, unless otherwise announced, schools will reopen Monday.

