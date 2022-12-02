State of Art: Alaska Playlist Project makes it easier to find homegrown musicians

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Juneau-based singer-songwriter Marian Call. As part of the Alaska Independent Musician Initiative and a new endeavor called MusicAlaska, Call tells us about the work being done to compile playlists of Alaska musicians to help paint a more complete picture of the state’s music scene. We hear about the working musician’s grind, the benefits of these playlists and plans use them.

LINKS:

Alaska Playlist Project

APP Spotify playlists

Alaska Independent Musician Initiative

<a href="https://akimi.bandcamp.com/album/the-alaskans-have-landed-vol-i">The Alaskans Have Landed vol. I by AKIMI</a>





