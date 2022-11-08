Our live election night coverage starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday

A voter fills out a ballot inside Assembly chambers at City Hall on Oct. 4, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. (Tasha Elizarde/KTOO)

Alaska Public Media will broadcast two hours of live election coverage on election night, Nov. 8, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Host Lori Townsend will talk with journalists from across Alaska. We’ll break down the races and the results, and discuss the months of campaigning that led up to Election Day. We’ll also be taking your calls. (More on how to call in below.)

You can listen to the show on Alaska public radio stations statewide. If you’re in Anchorage, it’s 91.1 FM. You can also stream the show at YouTube and Facebook. We will also update our website, alaskapublic.org, with election stories throughout the evening.

HOST:

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media news director

GUESTS:

Andrew Kitchenman, editor-in-chief, Alaska Beacon

Liz Ruskin, DC correspondent, Alaska Public Media

Anne Hillman, elections engagement editor, Alaska Public Media

Kavitha George, statewide affairs reporter, Alaska Public Media

Wesley Early, Anchorage reporter, Alaska Public Media

Other reporters from around Alaska

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org. (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media. (Comments may be read on air).

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Check out all of our election coverage at alaskapublic.org/elections.

Compare where the candidates stand on the issues with out candidate comparison tool.

Early voting started Oct. 24, and polls are open on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s more details on how, where and when you can cast your ballot.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.