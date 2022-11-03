Anchorage schools closed Thursday due to snow, road conditions

Traffic on the Eagle River bridge moves on snowy roads at 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022. (From Alaska DOT)

All Anchorage schools are closed Thursday due to snow and poor road conditions, and after-school activities are canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Anchorage area, in effect until 10 p.m. It’s warning of slippery roads on the morning commute.

Snow fell across Anchorage overnight, with about 5 inches of snow in East Anchorage and 8 inches in South Anchorage, said meteorologist Michael Kutz. The forecast calls for another 3 to 5 inches of snow in most of Anchorage Thursday, with up to 9 inches on the Hillside and in Eagle River.

Anchorage School District officials announced the school closure shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday citing the weather’s effects on its strained bus system. The district has also been soliciting input on its proposal to close six local schools due to a budget shortfall, with a Thursday meeting possibly affected by the closure.

“A decision about tonight’s campus closure community town hall at Birchwood ABC Elementary School will be made later today,” ASD officials wrote.

The weather advisory says snowfall should taper off by evening.