State of Art: Tent City Press zine fair and Anchorage Community Theater’s ‘Constance and Sinestra and the Cabinet of Screams’

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from the owner of Tent City Press, Bryce Fredrick. Along with the Anchorage Public Library and the Seed Lab, Tent City Press will be hosting a zine fair and swap on Friday, November 4. We also hear from Anchorage Community Theater’s Executive Director Matt Fernandez about their current production of spooky musical “Constance and Sinestra and the Cabinet of Screams.”

LINKS:

Tent City Press

Seed Lab

Anchorage Public Library

Anchorage Community Theater

“Constance and Sinestra and the Cabinet of Screams” TICKETS

