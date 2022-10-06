Man hit and killed by pickup while walking across Glenn Highway

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A man was hit by a pickup truck and killed Wednesday evening walking across the Glenn Highway in Anchorage.

Anchorage police responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the collision, inbound on the Glenn near Boniface Parkway. Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Anchorage police said the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Colorado truck that hit the man were unhurt and cooperated with officers.

Police say no charges have been filed. The man killed has not yet been named as police notify his family.

The highway’s inbound lanes were briefly closed overnight, but were fully reopened by 2 a.m. Thursday.