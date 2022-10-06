How, where and when you can cast your ballot in Alaska’s November election

Big smile from a voter at Bethel Precinct Two. (Photo by Katie Basile, KYUK – Bethel)

It’s not enough to know who or what you want to vote for, you also need to know how and where to cast your ballot.

Here are the details to make sure you can have your voice heard this election season.

Oct. 9 – Last day to register to vote or to update your registration

Oct. 24 – Early voting locations open

Oct. 29 – Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail

Nov. 7 – Last day to request an absentee ballot by email or fax. Application due by 5 pm.

Nov. 8 – Election Day! In person polling places are open and it’s the last day to return your absentee ballot. If you mail your ballot on Nov. 8, ask your postal worker to postmark it by hand.

Nov. 23 – Unofficial election results announced for all rounds of ranked choice vote tallies

Check your voter registration

Are you registered to vote? Is your home address up-to-date? Check your status at https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/.

If you need to register or update your address, you can do it online if you have a state issued ID or driver’s license. If you don’t have a state issued ID, you’ll have to register using a paper form either in person or over email. You’ll have to show a copy of your ID, passport, or birth certificate. Learn about paper and in person registration here.

Absentee ballots

Anyone can apply for an absentee ballot. You don’t need a reason. You can get your ballot by mail, online delivery, or fax.

You have until October 29 to register to receive a ballot by mail. Absentee ballots will be mailed to you at whichever address you provide. To get an absentee ballot, you have a few options:

Apply completely online if you have a state-issued ID or driver’s license.

Fill out this form and mail, email or fax it back to the Division of Elections. It must have a hand-written signature on it.

Call the Division in case you can’t fill out the form online. The number is 907-270-2700 or toll free within the U.S. at 877-375-6508.

Some campaigns and political parties mail absentee voter applications to people. You do not need to fill these out unless you want to vote by mail. You do not need to apply for an absentee ballot more than once per election cycle.

Not sure where you will be closer to Election Day? You can have your ballot sent to you by online delivery if you have an email address and access to a printer or by fax. You can start applying for email and fax ballots on October 24, the same day that early voting begins. You have until 5 p.m. on November 7 to request one, but it may take from 24 to 48 hours to process your application.

Early in-person voting and Election Day

Love going to the polls? You can start voting in-person on October 24. Locations and times vary greatly. See the whole list here. You can go to your local polling place on Election Day, November 8. Find out where you vote here.

If you are unexpectedly far from home on Election Day and haven’t voted yet, some early voting locations have ballots from every House district. If you go to the wrong polling place, you can still vote a questioned ballot.

You need to take ID with you, and you have many options:

• Voter ID card

• Driver’s license

• State identification card

• Passport

• Military ID card

• Birth certificate

• Hunting or fishing license

• Other current or valid photo ID

Don’t have any of those handy? You can also bring the following, though they must include your name and current address:

• Current utility bill

• Bank statement

• Government check

• Pay check

• Other government-issued document

But I need help!

There are many types of assistance for voting.

Having trouble remembering who you want to vote for or how you want to rank? You can fill out a sample ballot and take it with you, just don’t share it with others or talk about who you are voting for.

You can even have someone in the voting booth with you so long as they aren’t telling you what to do. You can bring a friend or family member but not a candidate, your employer or your union representative.

Need help picking up or dropping off your ballot? You can designate someone to do it for you starting on Oct. 24. Read about it here. Hear about the process or see it described in ASL here.

If you have vision problems, there are magnifying glasses at the polling places or you can use a digital tablet to help you vote. It has audio options as well as a high contrast screen.

If you or someone you know is more comfortable using Alaska Native languages, Tagalog, or Spanish, some ballots are translated into those languages. Learn more about language assistance here. You can also call a translation service for any language or listen to the ballot in Native languages through the digital tablet.

Results

On Election Night, the Division of Elections is only releasing the results of the first round of voting in Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system. (Find out more and practice here!) That means if a race has more than two candidates and none of the candidates has more than 50 percent of the vote, we don’t know who wins that race. The division will release full unofficial results on November 23, the day that all ballots must be received.

