Officers shoot and kill Wasilla man during standoff

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man during a standoff Friday afternoon at a home in Wasilla, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers say 63-year-old Jimmie Janeway pointed a gun at officers who were attempting to arrest him on probable cause of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Troopers with the department’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit had arrived at the Wasilla home around 1:45 p.m. Friday, troopers said in a statement.

“When investigators knocked on the door, Janeway answered the door with a gun to his head and stated he would not go to jail,” troopers said. “He refused to drop the gun and investigators attempted negotiations without success.”

Around 2:50 p.m., troopers and Wasilla Police Department officers tried to arrest Janeway using a Taser and “less-lethal force,” according to the statement.

“The less-lethal tools had limited effect and Janeway pointed the gun in the direction of law enforcement on scene,” said troopers. “At that time, on scene law enforcement discharged their firearms striking Janeway.”

Troopers say medics on scene attempted to treat Janeway but he died from his injuries.

It was not immediately clear how many officers fired their guns.

Troopers said the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is examining the circumstances of the shooting, and the names of the officers who fired on Janeway will be released after 72 hours per department policy.

Janeway’s family has been notified, troopers said.