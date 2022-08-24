Military man charged in fiery Anchorage crash that killed 2

A memorial of flowers, candles and photos sit on the corner of Cordova Street and 15th Avenue for the young couple who were killed in a car accident early Sunday. Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Matthew Davis for manslaughter and driving under the influence. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash in Anchorage that killed two people told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving, according to charging documents.

Matthew Davis, 23, also faces charges of driving under the influence in the early Sunday incident that police say involved him hitting three vehicles in and near downtown Anchorage, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Police have not yet identified the two people killed, awaiting confirmation of one victim through dental records, police spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski said Tuesday.

The two people died before firefighters could extricate them from the vehicle, charging documents say. A memorial of flowers, candles, photos and basketballs has formed at the corner near the crash.

The ADN reported that the two people killed were described by their mothers as an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. They were both from Anchorage. The man was hardworking, said his mother. The woman had just graduated from high school with honors.

“Those two, they loved each other, those two people in that car,” the woman’s mother said.

Signed basketballs and other notes from classmates are placed on the corner of Cordova Street and West 15th Avenue for the death of a young couple from a deadly car crash early Sunday. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Davis told Anchorage District Court Judge Michael Franciosi during his initial court appearance Monday that he serves in the military. His bail was set at $80,000 cash. Attempts to reach his court-appointed public defender were not successful Tuesday.

Davis told police he consumed between 10 to 15 alcohol drinks at several downtown bars before the crash, and his blood-alcohol content later measured three times the legal limit, the charges said.

Davis rear-ended a car in downtown Anchorage and fled the scene, the charging documents say. The driver of the car hit by Davis’ pickup pursued him for about a mile and a half until the fatal collision. A witness estimated to police the two vehicles were traveling 80 to 90 mph, according to Assistant District Attorney David Buettner.

Davis’ pickup slammed into a car at an intersection, and the car with the two victims inside hit a tree after the impact and caught on fire, authorities said.

Davis continued driving and hit another pickup, but there were no injuries in that crash. Davis’ pickup came to a rest after hitting a shed, sign and light pole, the charging documents say.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, where according to the charging documents he told police he was intoxicated and said: “I don’t remember driving.”