CANDIDATE Q&A: Governor — Christopher Kurka

Christopher Kurka • Party: Republican • Occupation: Entrepreneur • Age: 35 • Residence: Wasilla • www.ChristopherKurka.com

Lieutenant governor running mate: Paul Hueper

Christopher Kurka. (ADN)

Relevant experience or prior offices held

Blue collar worker in multiple fields including: Commercial fishing, construction and arborist. Business owner, executive Director of Alaska Right to Life, longtime conservative community organizer and state representative for the people of District 7, Wasilla.

Why are you running for office?

As a third generation Alaskan I’m deeply concerned about my children’s future.

Alaska has been ranked as one of the worst places to do business in. Over the last two years Alaskans have suffered under economic and healthcare tyranny. We need someone in the Governor’s office who will fight for freedom and Constitutional governance and who will stand in the way of federal overreach.

Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.

#1 The slaughter of innocent children in the womb and #2 a federal government bent on attacking Alaskans and our freedom, be it healthcare or resource development. My life has been spent fighting for innocent babies in the womb and as Governor I will continue to do so. As Governor I will not merely sue the resident in chief but will stand for the constitution and interpose on behalf of Alaskans that our children and grandchildren may know freedom!

Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?

No. In the groundbreaking documentary, “2000 Mules,” it was shown that there was provable and systematic fraud taking place in the 2020 election through ballot trafficking. Even here in Alaska in certain districts, we had more absentee ballots received and counted than were sent out by the Division of Elections.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?

No. We all have regrets in life. One of mine is not showing up to the peaceful protest on Jan. 6th in Washington D.C.. In every massive group there are always “crazies” that do stupid things and don’t represent the larger group, especially when they are agitated by FBI agent provocateurs.

How do you think the Permanent Fund dividend should be calculated?

Like it always has before it was stolen, with the traditional formula currently in statute. As Governor I will veto all budget bills until the legislature sends me a bill with the full statutory Permanent Fund Dividend! I am the only candidate that’s been willing to make this commitment.

Would you support enacting additional taxes to cover the costs of essential government services? If not, how do you think the state should ensure it has enough revenue to cover essential services?

No. By diversifying the economy and cutting the non-essential services.

Do you support a constitutional convention? If so, what changes would you support making to the state constitution?

Provide for judges and the Attorney General to be directly elected by the people. Ban certain unjust forms of taxation such as property taxes. Shift to more local control and responsibility (like counties). Turn Art. 12 Sec. 12 on it’s head and reject federal ownership of land not otherwise authorized on the enumerated list in Art. 1 Sec. 8 clause 17 of the US Constitution.

Abortion access is currently protected under the Alaska constitution. Would you support any changes to current laws governing abortion access in Alaska?

Abortion was legalized in Alaska by the legislature before Roe V. Wade or Alaska Supreme court opinions on the topic. The Alito decision destroys the concept that abortion is found in the right to privacy. The Alaska Supreme Court’s opinions on the topic are null and void (not the that they should have been followed to begin with). Abortion is nowhere to be found in the Alaska Constitution, conversely Art. 1 Sec. 1 opens with the words “This constitution is dedicated to the principles that all persons have a natural Right to Life…” On day one of a Kurka administration I will end the abortion payments to Planned Parenthood. I will continue to push the legislature to pass the Life at Conception/Pre-born Child Equality Act, guaranteeing the equal protection under the law for children in the womb.

Do you think Alaska’s economy should be diversified? If so, how do you plan to achieve that goal?

Yes. Alaska was “named worst state for business in 2021″ My economic plan seeks to aggressively remedy this travesty. The plan includes: eliminating Alaska’s corporate income tax, banning property taxes, dramatically cutting regulations, streamlining permitting, giving resource development companies tax incentives to refine in Alaska, make accessible land available and affordable for Alaskans and crash the price of energy! Under a Kurka administration the state will do our own environmental impact studies. If we determine a project is safe, we will pursue it and tell the Army Cor of Engineers, EPA and the BLM that they can pound sand and get out of Alaska, they do not have the constitutional authority to tell us how to run our state.

Do you support a natural gas line project in Alaska? If so, how do you plan to promote such a project?

Yes. Streamlining permitting and blocking the efforts of outside anti-Alaska environmental groups and federal bureaucrats to stop the project.

Salmon stocks have declined in recent years. Do you believe there is a need to change fishery management? If so, what changes would you support?

We need to take a science based approach not a political crony based approach to managing all the fisheries. We may need to prohibit trawlers.

Drug use is an epidemic in Alaska. What actions do you support to address this epidemic?

This is a huge problem that has probably touched every Alaskan. One approach might be criminalizing public abuse of a substances (including in front of a miner) whether it’s alcohol intoxication or being high. The penalties would be required rehab paid for by the substance abuser by having some kind of work as part of said rehab program. Also following the constitution and design a practical system where restitution is actually paid to victims instead of the offender sitting idle in prison at taxpayer expense. We also need to make sure drug companies are not shielded from liability if opioids are being peddled without disclosing the addictive side effects. Encouraging parents to take responsibility and not outsource to the public school system. Ultimately this is really not a problem the government can solve. The only real solution to addiction is Jesus Christ, the one who came to testify to the truth and set the captives free. Only He can save us from all our unrighteousness, failures and addictions.

What do you see as Alaska’s greatest infrastructure needs and how do you plan to address those needs?

Alternate routs for infrastructure and food security, and connecting our roadless state. We will aggressively work to build the economy by getting the government out of the way and then build the state instead of continuing to build the government.

How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?

With zero imput from outsiders or the federal government. Alaskans ought to be the stewards of our own destiny.

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?

NO, the woke idiocy that has led us to have boys competing in girls sports is unfair to girls and slickening.

The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?

This bill was a monster that should have been voted down. We will only be working to get federal money insomuch that the strings do not inhibit what’s best for Alaska.

What other important issue would you like to discuss?

The core of my governing philosophy stems from our nations Declaration of Independence “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness — That to secure these rights governments are instituted among men.” This will be my primary directive as governor, securing our God given rights.