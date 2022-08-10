2022 Alaska election guide: Q&As with candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and governor

The Anchorage Daily News invited the candidates for statewide office — U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor — to give their views on key issues and to discuss their priorities if elected ahead of the Aug. 16 primary and special U.S. House election and the Nov. 8 general election. Many of the questions came directly from readers or were based on readers’ suggestions.

Below are the candidates, sorted by race.

Alaska voters will receive one ballot for the Aug. 16 elections, and will need to complete both sides:

• Side 1: Primary races for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor and legislative seats. Voters should pick one preferred candidate in each primary race. The top four vote-getters in each race will then advance to the November general election.

• Side 2: The special ranked choice election that determines who will serve out the rest of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. The candidates are Nick Begich III, Sarah Palin and Mary Peltola. Voters should rank these candidates in order of preference. (Begich and Peltola participated in the survey; Palin did not respond.)

[Early voting begins in Alaska cities ahead of Aug. 16 election]

Candidates

D = Democrat; R = Republican; L = Libertarian; AIP = Alaskan Independence Party; NP = Nonpartisan; NA = Non-affiliated; U = Undeclared

* incumbent

U.S. House – Special Election

(Voters rank candidates in order of preference)

Nick Begich III (R)

Sarah Palin (R) – Did not respond

Mary Peltola (D)

COMPARE THE CANDIDATES’ ANSWERS SIDE-BY-SIDE

U.S. Senate – Primary

(Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election)

Edgar Blatchford (D) – Did not respond

Patricia Chesbro (D)

David Darden (U)

Dustin Darden (AIP)

Shoshana Gungurstein (NP)

Sidney “Sid” Hill (NP) – Did not respond

Jeremy Keller (NP)

Buzz Kelley (R) – Did not respond

Huhnkie Lee (U)

Samuel A. “Al” Merrill (R)

Lisa Murkowski (R)*

Pat Nolin (R)

John Schiess (R) – Did not respond

Kendall Shorkey (R)

Karl Speights (R) – Did not respond

Joe Stephens (AIP)

Ivan Taylor (D) – Did not respond

Sean Thorne (L)

Kelly Tshibaka (R)

U.S. House – Primary

(Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election)

Jay Armstrong (R)

Nick Begich III (R)

Gregg Brelsford (U)

Chris Bye (L)

Lady Donna Dutchess (NP)

Ted Heintz (NP) – Did not respond

David Hughes (U) – Did not respond

Davis LeBlanc (U) – Did not respond

Robert “Bob” Lyons (R) – Did not respond

Sherry Mettler (U) – Did not respond

J.R. Myers (L)

Robert Ornelas (American Indep. Party) – Did not respond

Sarah Palin (R) – Did not respond

Silvio Pellegrini (U) – Did not respond

Mary Peltola (D)

Andrew Phelps (NP) – Did not respond

Randy Purham (R)

Brad Snowden (R) – Did not respond

Sherry Strizak (U)

Tara Sweeney (R)

Denise Williams (R) – Did not respond

Tremayne Wilson (NP) – Did not respond

Governor – Primary

(Voters select one candidate)

Mike Dunleavy (R)* – Did not respond

Les Gara (D)

David Haeg (R) – Did not respond

John Wayne Howe (AIP)

Christopher Kurka (R)

William Nemec (U) – Did not respond

Charlie Pierce (R) – Did not respond

William “Billy” Toien (L) – Did not respond

Bruce Walden (R) – Did not respond

Bill Walker (NP)

Additional candidate info at the Alaska Division of Elections.