Alli Harvey, traveling landscape artist

commission in progress
• A commission in progress of Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, on the easel near Reno, photo by Alli Harvey.
happy artist
The happy artist pictured with the Colorado aspen in autumn commission, photo by Wes Hoskins
Airstream boneyard
The Airstream boneyard at P&S Trailer Service in Ohio, photo by Alli Harvey.
Mobile Art Studio
The newly minted Alli Harvey Mobile Art Studio in New Mexico, photo by Alli Harvey.

Our guest for this show is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News and landscape artist. The last time she was on Outdoor Explorer she shared that she would soon pick up her new custom-built Airstream trailer that would serve as a mobile art studio. In May, she headed out to Ohio to see her new mobile art studio for the first time and drive it back to Alaska. On the way home, she hit some of the most beautiful country in the Lower 48, painting outside as she went and even dropping off commissioned art pieces as she finished them.

HOST: Lisa Keller

SEGMENTS:

Segment 1:  Alli Harvey, traveling artist

LINKS:

Camping Apps:

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 28th, 2022. 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, July 28th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Lisa Keller
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Operations Manager for KSKA-FM. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the FM broadcast. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska-focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or hosting All Things Considered and can still find him operating the soundboard for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate, and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book, or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

