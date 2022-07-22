Alli Harvey, traveling landscape artist

Our guest for this show is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News and landscape artist. The last time she was on Outdoor Explorer she shared that she would soon pick up her new custom-built Airstream trailer that would serve as a mobile art studio. In May, she headed out to Ohio to see her new mobile art studio for the first time and drive it back to Alaska. On the way home, she hit some of the most beautiful country in the Lower 48, painting outside as she went and even dropping off commissioned art pieces as she finished them.
SEGMENTS:
Segment 1: Alli Harvey, traveling artist
LINKS:
- Alli Harvey Art website
- Alli Harvey Art Facebook page
- Alli Harvey Art Instagram
- P & S Trailer Service
- Wood & Locks (interior design)
- Palmer Museum
Camping Apps:
- Campendium, best for RV sites
- Great for “pull off to the side of the road” style boondocking; works without cell service
- Federal public land fee camping (and more); great for planning longer stays in protected wild areas
- Like Airbnb but home/landowners rent out their land for campers
- A membership-only network of people providing free boondocking for RVs and trailers
BROADCAST: Thursday, July 28th, 2022. 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 28th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
