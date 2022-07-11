Alaskans have until Sunday to register for August special election and primary

Voters make their way to the polls despite a blizzard on Nov. 3, 2020, in Bethel. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)

Alaskans have less than a week to register to vote in the Aug. 16 special general election and primary.

The deadline to register is Sunday, July 17.

Voters will decide who will serve the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term in the special general election. The three candidates in that race are Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola. That vote will be conducted using the state’s new ranked choice voting system.

For the regular primary, also scheduled on Aug. 16, voters will choose one of several candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and Alaska governor, as well as local legislative races.

The top four candidates in each primary will move on to a ranked choice general election on November 8.

For more elections news, sign up for our weekly newsletter, Alaska At-Large.