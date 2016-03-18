Alyeska Memories
Alyeska Resort is an amazing place to have as our backyard ski hill. On this edition of Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about how it got that way. Recording in Girdwood, we have Chris Von Imhof, the father of Alyeska, at the Roundhouse museum up on the mountain, with many good stories. And we’ll have Rosey Fletcher, who became an Olympian on the runs that Von Imhof built.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Chris Von Imhof, former manager, Alyeska Resort.
- Rosey Fletcher, snowboarding Olympian, member, Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
LINKS:
PARTICIPATE: Facebook: Outdoor Explorer (comments may be read on-air)
BROADCAST: Thursday, March 24, 2016. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 31, 2013. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via
Go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG