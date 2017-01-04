Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

TAPS kicks off 40th year with a little more oil than expected

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

For the first time in over a decade, the operator of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System announced a year-over-year increase in the amount of oil moving through the pipeline.

Young, Murkowski swear in, move up amid Congressional pomp

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The 115th Congress began with a lot of pomp and circumstance. Here's what an Alaskan might want to know about the day.

Savoonga, Gambell fare differently in weekend storms

Davis Hovey, KNOM - Nome

2016 ended with a Bering Sea storm that brought snow, ocean surges, and strong winds to many communities in Western Alaska. St. Lawrence Island was at risk of coastal flooding from the storm, but according to a City employee in Gambell, both communities on the island did not experience the same amount of damage.

Attorneys seek time for possible Pebble Mine suit resolution

Associated Press

Attorneys from both sides in the Pebble debate want a federal judge to temporarily halt proceedings in a long-running legal dispute between the group behind the proposed Pebble Mine and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Canadian officials look to stop Southeast river pollution from mines

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Canadian officials say they'll stop polluted mine water from entering a salmon-rich river that flows into Southeast Alaska near Juneau. The work could include plugging up tunnels from British Columbia's decades-old Tulsequah Chief Mine.

State seeks comment on petition to incorporate Nikiski

Associated Press

The Local Boundary Commission is seeking public comment on a petition to make Nikiski its own home-rule city.

Anchorage to get five-year economic plan based on community input

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

An economic development group in Anchorage launched a new survey Jan. 3 to crowd-source how residents think the local economy should grow in the next five years.

For Haines and Skagway, 2016 was the warmest year on record

Abbey Collins, KHNS - Haines

Things got a little heated in the Northern Lynn Canal last year. Both Haines and Skagway experienced the warmest year of record in 2016. They’re not alone. Communities across Alaska felt above average temperatures.

Physics for Rockstars

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Understanding physics may seem daunting, but mechanical engineer, writer and musician Christine McKinley wants you to know, its all just chaos and it should be fun. The former Anchorage resident and author of Physics for Rock Stars, will be back in her childhood city for a Science Pub at the Tap Root Public House on Sunday, Jan. 8th.

Alaska celebrate's 58th year as a state

Sean Doogan, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

On this day, 58 years ago, Alaska officially became the nation's 49th state. On January third, 1959 -- six months after President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Alaska Statehood Act -- the Last Frontier officially became part of the unio