Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 4, 2016

Walker: Prostate cancer diagnosis won't impair ability to perform duties

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker announced today he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Following his doctor’s advice, he will have surgery in December to remove it.

Divergent tones in U.S. House and Senate debates

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Amid policy disagreements, House candidates remained cordial throughout. That wasn't always the case for the four candidates running for the Senate.

In Alaska, energy policy is key issue for some voters

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Alaska’s energy future, and it’s economic one are inseparably linked. But which presidential candidate can best help the state navigate that future? That, of course, depends on who you ask.

Tanana Village public safety officers seek ability to carry guns

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Tanana Chiefs Conference Village public safety officers are on track to be the first in the state to carry guns.

Polaris Project seeks students from YK Delta

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

A group that's been researching Arctic climate change in Siberia for eight years is moving to the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta. The Polaris Project will focus on Kuka Creek, located halfway between Bethel and St. Mary’s. The project aims to advance climate change research while developing a new generation of Arctic scientists.

Study downplays leaking mine’s impact on fish

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

State biologists say a study shows pollution from an abandoned Canadian mine upstream of Southeast Alaska does not harm fish. A chief critic of the Tulsequah Chief Mine says the research doesn’t tell the whole story

AK: Everyone is family at Gerry’s Barbershop

Lakeidra Chavis and Scott Burton, KTOO - Juneau

Gerry’s Barbershop has been around for nearly three decades in Juneau.

49 Voices: Candidates for Alaska Zoo president

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week is an election special-- Zoo election, that is. Supporters of the Alaska Zoo will be electing a president of their own on November 8th. Today we’ll hear from three candidates -- Aphun the polar bear, Denali the wolf and George the Magpie—as well as their two campaign managers.