Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016

Supreme Court declares Dean Westlake winner of House District 40 Primary race

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The Alaska Supreme Court has reinstated Dean Westlake as the winner of the Democratic primary in House District 40, which covers the North Slope and Northwest Arctic.

Fairbanks advocates file another lawsuit against EPA over air quality

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks area air quality advocates have filed another lawsuit aimed at forcing the Environmental Protection Agency to adhere to Clean Air Act deadlines.

Search commences for missing Fairbanks man

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A search is being conducted for a Fairbanks man missing since last week.

Aggressive bears concern Sitka Police

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

The Sitka Police Department is on a bear hunt. There’s been a recent spike in bear sightings around town and even a few close calls.

A ton of junk removed from Togiak National Wildlife Refuge

Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham

This summer a clean-up effort in Togiak National Wildlife Refuge removed more than a ton of junk from the area.

Down year for BSAI crab fisheries

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

It's going to be a down year for crabbing in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands fisheries. Several fisheries will be closed, and others will have reduced harvest quotas. The unwelcome news from Alaska's Department of Fish & Game last week was not unexpected after a summer survey reported in late August that crab stocks were down.

Southeast weather: exceedingly beautiful and very unusual

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The weather has been beautiful in Southeast Alaska for two weeks straight. That is very unusual. September and October are normally the rainiest months in the region.

Building Fires in The Snow

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Stories and poetry that celebrate the urban wilderness interface in Alaska through the lens of LGBTQ writers is brought together in a new anthology called Building Fires in The Snow. Authors and editors Lucian Childs and Martha Amore helped bring it all together.