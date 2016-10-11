Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 10, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State says first federal trust status application filed

Associated Press

Alaska officials say the first application by an Alaska Native entity to put lands into federal trust has been submitted to the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

One last chance to protest at the end of an era for the Tongass

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The federal government is getting close to finalizing a plan that could shape the future of timber in the Tongass National Forest. Various stakeholders have given input through the years. But if the objection letters are any indication, several agencies and groups are still not content -- for different reasons.

Pew report sees Alaska ahead of other states in its ‘sovereign wealth fund’

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

A national report said other states can learn from the example of the Alaska Permanent Fund as they seek to grow their own funds built from natural resource extraction.

GOP unites behind Trump after weekend defections

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Both of Alaska’s U.S. senators said over the weekend they won’t support Republican Donald Trump for president, not after seeing him brag on a 2005 videotape that being a star meant he was free to grab women by the private parts. The state House majority leader also announced Sunday she’s no longer supporting Trump. But as of today, the Republican party in Alaska was officially sticking with Trump.

Troopers investigate death of woman in Willow home

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Willow.

Commissioner turns down challenge of predator control rules

Associated Press

Alaska's Department of Fish and Game commissioner has rejected calls from petitioners critical of the state's predator control rules to change the hunting program.

Grant issued to hospitals for offering legal aid to patients

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

Hospitals typically are not in the business of providing legal aid to patients, but several tribal health facilities in Alaska are going to start doing just that. The pilot project is being funded through a multi-state grant that's placing AmeriCorps volunteers in tribal facilities in six states.

Canoe steaming carries on Tlingit and Haida tradition

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

To transform a hollowed-out log into a dugout canoe requires more than expert carving — it requires steam, and lots of it. Earlier this week the skies over Eagle Beach in Sitka were filled with smoke and steam, as a carving team worked to transform a cedar dugout into an elegant, seaworthy canoe.

Arson suspected in Sunday morning market fire in Dillingham

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

Dillingham Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene before 8 a.m. Sunday to a fire in the N&N Market.

Mushroom hunting brings risks and rewards

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

In Alaska, passion for hunting runs deep. For many, the thrill of hunting big game is second to none. But there’s another group of hunters in Alaska tracking a different kind of prey: mushrooms.