Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 17, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Permanent Fund restructuring bill dies in House committee

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

A bill to restructure Permanent Fund earnings and cut fund dividends died in the House Finance Committee Friday.

Russia launches largest, most powerful icebreaker in the world

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

Russia just launched the largest, most powerful icebreaker in the world. Activity in the Arctic is on the rise. Retreating sea ice and rising ship traffic have some worried the region could serve as the next stage for international conflict, coast guards across the Arctic are busy laying the groundwork for cooperation.

Fledgling Fairbanks pot business sees high startup costs

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

The state has begun issuing licenses to marijuana growers, processors and sellers. That has entrepreneurs gearing up operations, hoping to get into a fledgling enterprise. One local farm has been cleared to start pot cultivation. The operation is seeing large capital outlays to accommodate state regulations.

Raft capsizes near North Slope, two Nevada women dead

Associated Press

A raft carrying at least 10 people capsized during a guided trip on Alaska's remote North Slope, leaving two Nevada women dead.

George Mute's body found after nine months

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

A couple in Napakiak has found the body of George Mute, age 26, of Kongiganak. Mute went missing in September.

Bristol Bay communities working on processing plants

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

For decades, many of the processors in Bristol Bay have been large companies, with offices in Washington and parent companies in foreign countries. But two small communities are developing locally-owned processing plants.

AK: Summer ski jumping

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Last week, the Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage (NSAA) was able to have summertime ski jumping at the Hilltop Ski Area. This is the first summer ski jump facility in the state.

49 Voices: Onya Enkhbat of Unalaska

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

This week we’re hearing from Purevdulam “Onya” Enkhbat. She recently graduated from Unalaska High School where she was valedictorian.