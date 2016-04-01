Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Mar. 31, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Sanders fan vs. ‘superdelegate’: Re-enacting a 100-year feud

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington D.C.

A Facebook confrontation between an Alaska Democratic Party stalwart and a

young Bernie Sanders supporter has gone viral. Levi Younger of Eagle River

sent a message to Juneau’s Kim Metcalfe via Facebook this week, trying to

sway her to Sanders. Metcalfe is a superdelegate, so she can vote for

whoever she wants at the national convention.

Ex-EPA official Phil North returns to U.S. for lawsuit between EPA and Pebble

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Former EPA official Phil North returned to the United States and is

cooperating with a deposition in a lawsuit between the Pebble Partnership

and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Petersburg schools testing down due to Kansas cable debacle

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The state of Alaska has suspended a state-mandated test because of ongoing

problems with the computer based assessment. Students across Alaska started

taking the online Alaska Measures of Progress assessment Tuesday.

Legislative council meets to discuss fate of LIO building

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislative Council meets tonight (Thursday) to decide what to do about

the Anchorage Legislative Information Office. A judge recently ruled the

state lease for the building is illegal, because the state didn’t open it

up to competitive bidding.

Alaska experiences second warmest winter in last 90 years

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

If you thought Alaska was pretty warm and dry this winter, you were right.

In fact, it could come close to setting a record.

Cost to apply for a marijuana permit? $50K. If you’re lucky.

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Hundreds of people across Alaska are trying to figure out how to sell pot.

Just over a month ago, the state opened up the permit process for

businesses hoping to grow, process, and sell cannabis products, and

applications continue to pour in.

Palmer's Meat and Sausage fights to stay open

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Palmer

heard public

comments Thursday on a new proposal that could keep Palmer's Mt.

McKinley Meat and Sausage open. Tractor falls in Tuntutuliak River causing oil spill Adrian Wagner, KYUK – Bethel A large tractor fell into a river near the village of Tuntutuliak. Now

local residents are concerned it could contaminate their water source. Study evaluates economic impact of 'quiet recreation' on BLM lands Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage Normally when we hear about the value of territory managed by the Bureau of

Land Management, it's in the context of how the land can be used for oil

and gas development, mineral extraction, or ranching. But, as APRN's Josh

Edge reports, a recent study by an outside group takes a look at other

economic benefits of the land. New high-quality digital Alaska maps available to the public Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks Anyone from land managers to off-road enthusiasts will now have access to

high-grade digital maps for Alaska. The University of Alaska Fairbanks and

the Department of Natural Resources partnered to produce the first

high-resolution satellite image map of the state.

The state's Board of Agriculture and Conservation