Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Mar. 31, 2016
Sanders fan vs. ‘superdelegate’: Re-enacting a 100-year feud
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington D.C.
A Facebook confrontation between an Alaska Democratic Party stalwart and a
young Bernie Sanders supporter has gone viral. Levi Younger of Eagle River
sent a message to Juneau’s Kim Metcalfe via Facebook this week, trying to
sway her to Sanders. Metcalfe is a superdelegate, so she can vote for
whoever she wants at the national convention.
Ex-EPA official Phil North returns to U.S. for lawsuit between EPA and Pebble
Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham
Former EPA official Phil North returned to the United States and is
cooperating with a deposition in a lawsuit between the Pebble Partnership
and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Petersburg schools testing down due to Kansas cable debacle
Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg
The state of Alaska has suspended a state-mandated test because of ongoing
problems with the computer based assessment. Students across Alaska started
taking the online Alaska Measures of Progress assessment Tuesday.
Legislative council meets to discuss fate of LIO building
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
The Legislative Council meets tonight (Thursday) to decide what to do about
the Anchorage Legislative Information Office. A judge recently ruled the
state lease for the building is illegal, because the state didn’t open it
up to competitive bidding.
Alaska experiences second warmest winter in last 90 years
Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau
If you thought Alaska was pretty warm and dry this winter, you were right.
In fact, it could come close to setting a record.
Cost to apply for a marijuana permit? $50K. If you’re lucky.
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage
Hundreds of people across Alaska are trying to figure out how to sell pot.
Just over a month ago, the state opened up the permit process for
businesses hoping to grow, process, and sell cannabis products, and
applications continue to pour in.
Palmer's Meat and Sausage fights to stay open
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Palmer
heard public
comments Thursday on a new proposal that could keep Palmer's Mt.
McKinley Meat and Sausage open.
Tractor falls in Tuntutuliak River causing oil spill
Adrian Wagner, KYUK – Bethel
A large tractor fell into a river near the village of Tuntutuliak. Now
local residents are concerned it could contaminate their water source.
Study evaluates economic impact of 'quiet recreation' on BLM lands
Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage
Normally when we hear about the value of territory managed by the Bureau of
Land Management, it's in the context of how the land can be used for oil
and gas development, mineral extraction, or ranching. But, as APRN's Josh
Edge reports, a recent study by an outside group takes a look at other
economic benefits of the land.
New high-quality digital Alaska maps available to the public
Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks
Anyone from land managers to off-road enthusiasts will now have access to
high-grade digital maps for Alaska. The University of Alaska Fairbanks and
the Department of Natural Resources partnered to produce the first
high-resolution satellite image map of the state.