Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015

Sullivan hopes the Pope will learn more about America during his visit

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington

The Pope’s address to Congress is tomorrow, and if his speeches in Washington today are an indication, Alaska’s congressional delegation is likely to hear the pontiff say things they disagree with. This is especially true for U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, who says he’s not convinced human activity is a major cause of climate change.

Felony charges filed against Anchorage pot businesses

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA-Anchorage

With the state just two months away from finishing regulations for Alaska's commercial marijuana sales, the Department of Law filed a raft of felony charges against three businesses last Friday. Whether the three operators broke the law by selling marijuana over the last few months will be decided in court.

Oil tax credit working group tackles Cook Inlet impacts

Rachel Waldholz, APRN-Anchorage

As Alaska continues to grapple with a major budget shortfall, one line item promises to be particularly controversial: tax credits for oil and gas producers.

Seward coal loading facility idled for rest of year

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage

Aurora Energy Services, a subsidiary of Usibelli Coal, announced this week that it coal loading facility in Seward will be idle through the rest of the year. A drop in coal prices has hit Alaska coal exports, according to Aurora's general manager Rob Brown.

Kenai Peninusla Borough continues bargaining

Jenny Neyman, KDLL-Kenai

Contract negotiations are still in overtime in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, and the clock just got extended- again.

Writer Laureate Straley gives up moonlighting

Robert Woolsey, KCAW-Sitka

One of Alaska’s most well-known writers is finally quitting his day job. John Straley has published nine novels, a book of poetry, numerous essays, and served as the state’s Writer Laureate. But Straley built his reputation in Alaskan letters as a moonlighter.

Haines Brewing moves to new, bigger location

Emily Files, KHNS-Haines

The Haines Brewing Company has started pouring its Dalton Trail Pale Ale and Lookout Stout at a new, much bigger location. The brewery opened the doors last week at its new Main Street facility.