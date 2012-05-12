AK: Making Lemonade

The Southeast town of Wrangell is filled with small locally owned businesses that rely on community support. And the importance of that support was one lesson learned last weekend when students opened their own lemonade stands around the city. The Wrangell kids participated in their first Lemonade Day- a national event to encourage young people to learn about business. KSTK’s Charlotte Duren followed one young entrepreneur and has this story.Listen for the full storyDownload Audio