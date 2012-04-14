AK: Remembering The Tsunami

On March 27, 1964 a 9.2 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska. The tsunami that followed killed more than 100 people and devastated many communities. The village of Old Harbor, on Kodiak Island was almost completely destroyed. Only two homes and a church remained standing. Recently, radio producers Elizabeth Meister and Dan Collison visited Old Harbor and spoke with Mary Haakanson and the Reverend Gregory Parker- of Three Saints Russian Orthodox church- about the earthquake and tsunami.

That was Mary Haakanson and the Reverend Gregory Parker speaking about the 1964 Good Friday earthquake and tsunami. The piece was produced by Elizabeth Meister and Dan Collison who visited Kodiak last fall. Their trip was funded by the Rasmuson Foundation and hosted by the Alutiiq Museum.

