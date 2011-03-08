Buser Resumes Lead in Iditarod; Mackey Down to 12 Dogs

Martin Buser, who last won the Iditarod in 2002, led this year's race out of Nikolai Tuesday afternoon. Buser holds the record for the fastest race and has won four Iditarods. He was followed by Sebastian Schnuelle, Lance Mackey, Hugh Neff, Robert Bundtzen, Mitch Seavey and Ray Redington, Jr. As of Tuesday afternoon, Buser was racing with 16 dogs. Mackey was already down to 12 and Seavey was down to 13. The other leaders were racing out of Nikolai with 14. Photo by Patrick Yack, APRN-Anchorage. Martin Buser before Saturday's ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage.