Bundtzen Outside Rohn; Gebhardt Right Behind

Robert Bundtzen, one of the older mushers in the 2012, Iditarod was nearing Rohn late Monday afternoon and leading field. The 61-year-old is a physician specializing in infectious diseases.He's run the Iditarod 12 times and has competed in the Knik 200, Klondike 300, Tustumena 200 and the Copper Basin 300.

Trailing right behind Bundtzen was Paul Gebhardt of Kasilof, a veteran of 15 prior Ititarods.He has finished second, twice.On the heels of the leaders into Rohn were: Lance Mackey; Ray Redington, Jr.; Martin Buser; Hugh Neff; Canadians, Sebastian Schnuelle; Hans Gatt; and Gerry Willomitzer; and Bruce Linton.