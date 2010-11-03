Election Night 2010: Incumbents Parnell and Young Re-Elected, Possibly Murkowski

Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage. With 70% vote counted as of 11:30 pm on election night, Alaska voters have decided Governor Sean Parnell will return to the Governor's mansion with running mate Mead Treadwell.Governor/Lt. Governor

Parnell/Treadwell (R) - 59.04%

Berkowitz/Benson (D) - 38.11%

Congressman Don Young will also return to the U.S. House of Representatives, a post he's held since 1973.U.S. Representative

Young (R) - 68%

Crawford (D) - 31.3%

In what could become a historical vote in Alaska, the write-in presumed to be incumbent Lisa Murkowski leads Joe Miller (R) and Scott McAdams (D). Counting of individual write-in ballots begins on Nov. 18.U.S. Senator12:00 AM November 3

Write-in - 39.4%

Joe Miller (R) - 35.2%

Scott McAdams (D) - 24.2 %

In the race for Alaska senate District P, Republican Cathy Giessel won another three way race.Alaska Senate District P

Cathy Giessel (R) - 48.72%

Janet Reiser (D) - 39.26%

Phillip Dziubinski - 11.8%

Supreme Court justice Fabe has not been removed from the Alaska Supreme Court.In Senate District 29 Anchorage /E. Dimond Democrat, Chris Tuck will return to Alaska legislature.House District 7, Republican, Mike Kelley 48.8% is now behind Democrat, Bob Miller at 50.7%.Listen to Alaska Morning News at 7:06 AM and 8:06 AM and Alaska News Nightly for complete summary of the midterm election 2010 results.