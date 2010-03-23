Profile: Liz Medicine Crow

Tlingit attorney Liz Medicine Crow works for the Native Policy Center at the First Alaskan's Institute in Anchorage.

Medicine Crow comes from a family where advanced education has always been considered important and women in her family have made academic history more than once.

Her sister was the first Tlingit woman to graduate from MIT and her grandmother was one of the first Haida women to get a bachelor's degree in the 1930s.