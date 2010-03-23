Profile: Liz Medicine Crow
Tlingit attorney Liz Medicine Crow works for the Native Policy Center at the First Alaskan's Institute in Anchorage.
Medicine Crow comes from a family where advanced education has always been considered important and women in her family have made academic history more than once.
Her sister was the first Tlingit woman to graduate from MIT and her grandmother was one of the first Haida women to get a bachelor's degree in the 1930s.
Above: Liz's parents Della and Bill Cheney, "work together to put the finishing touches on the Women of Justice Robe," she says. Her father "built the weaving frame for the robe out of wood he harvested and milled himself." Photo by Liz Medicine Crow.Middle: Mamie Jones (Liz's Naanii