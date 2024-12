Nome’s fire siren blared at intervals through Tuesday night, announcing incoming mushers two miles out of town.

The Iditarod’s elite top ten dog drivers completed their races by the wee hours of Wednesday morning as the second wave of early finishers continued through the day.Paul Gebhardt (left) was among those mushers and teams that arrived in Nome on Wednesday.Photo and Story by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)