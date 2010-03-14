Sunday Morning Iditarod Update

Photos by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage and Tim Bodony, APRNDogs take a nap in Galena on Saturday.Hugh Neff and Hans Gatt joined Lance Mackey and Jeff King in Unalakleet Sunday morning.Mackey arrived about 3:30 Sunday morning with 12 dogs. King arrived about three hours later with 13 dogs.Neff arrived about 7:17 this morning with 13 dogs.Sixteen other mushers were out of Kaltag, including:Mitch Seavey, Ken Anderson, Sebastian Schnuelle, Ramey Smyth, John Baker and Aliy Zirkle.

Dogs take a much-needed break in Galena on Saturday.