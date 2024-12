Mackey, King in to Unalakleet

Photos by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Iditarod champions Lance Mackey (above and below) and Jeff King arrived in Unalakleet Sunday morning.

Mackey, who had taken only short breaks at the most recent checkpoints, arrived about 3:30 a.m.. King came in about 6:30 a.m.The two were being trailed by Hans Gatt, Hugh Neff, Mitch Seavey, Ken Anderson, Sebastian Schnuelle, Ramey Smyth, John Baker and Aliy Zirkle.Ryan Redington and Warren Palfrey scratched in Galena on Saturday.