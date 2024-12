Mushers unloaded their sleds and their dogs in Willow on Sunday to get ready for the 38th Iditarod.Paul Gebhardt of Kasilof took an early lead Monday morning trailed by a pack of other mushers.APRN is producing special reports throughout the race. Listen to the first.Photo by Ellen Locker, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)You can follow the race:

on your favorite public radio station

at APRN.org

on Twitter @APRN or @Iditarod.