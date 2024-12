Photo by Roger W. Wetherell, DOT and public facilities department.

Construction project in Gustavus, paid for with stimulus money.

Alaskans have gotten more of the federal stimulus dollars – per person – than any other state. This month marked one year since President Obama signed the stimulus law, or American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, but Alaska will reap the bulk of benefits in the year ahead.

Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DC

