Parnell Dines with Obama; Meets with Governors in DC

Alaska Governor Sean Parnell attended a White House meeting on Monday morning with other governors from around the country, and heard from President Obama about the economy, health care, and education. Parnell is in Washington for the National Governor’s Association annual winter meeting. Parnell, a Republican, says despite his political differences with the Democratic Administration, his time spent at the White House was productive. The governor and his wife were also at the White House Sunday night for a black-tie dinner, despite talking in the past about being “at war” with the federal government over policies he sees as intrusive. Parnell says the Governors Association’s members – a mix of Republicans and Democrats – were able to find common ground. He was among 47 governors from states and territories who signed a letter to Congressional leaders asking them to extend increased federal spending on Medicaid. It was boosted as part of the Recovery Act stimulus bill signed by the President last year, but is set to expire in December. Parnell says some governors also weighed-in on concerns about health care.

Photo and Story by Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DC

Download Audio (MP3)

