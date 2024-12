There are a lot of great jobs in Alaska.But Amber Stevens has one of the best. Just don't try to shake her hand - it’s probably covered in fish slime.As a mammalogist at the Sea Life Center in Seward, Stevens spends her days with sea lions and seals, feeding and training them.Photo and Story by Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)Woody downs a fish from his trainer, Amber Stevens.NMFS Permit No. 14334