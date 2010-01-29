ACLU Honors Byron Mallott

The American Civil Liberties Union is honoring Tlingit leader Byron Mallott as a defender of constitutional rights. Mallott has served key roles in a variety of organizations and agencies.He was president of First Alaskans Foundation, a Native research and advocacy organization, and CEO of Sealaska, Southeast’s regional Native corporation.He has also been mayor of Yakutat and Juneau, and head of Alaska’s Permanent Fund Corporation. And he continues as a Sealaska board member.Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – JuneauDownload Audio (MP3)Photo Provided by Sealaska.