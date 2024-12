Photo by Christopher Ho, KYUK - Bethel.

Mike Williams Sr. discusses a tribal housing project BIA Asst. Secretary Larry Echohawk.

Tribal Sovereignty was the main subject when the head of the BIA traveled to Rural Alaska last Friday. Larry Echohawk is the assistant secretary of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He heard testimony from tribal leaders throughout the State.Shane Iverson, KYUK - BethelDownload Audio (MP3)