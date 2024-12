On August 15, 1935 the comedian and actor Will Rogers died in a plane crash just south of Barrow. He was on an around-the-world flight with pilot Wiley Post when the plane's engine failed on take off. John Walsh recounts the incident in a new book called "When the Laughing Stopped: The Strange, Sad Death of Will Rogers."Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)