Image of the eruption of Okmok, taken Sunday, July 13 by flight attendant Kelly Reeves during Alaska Airlines flights 160 and 161.

An Aleutian volcano erupted suddenly over the weekend causing 10 people to be evacuated from an isolated ranch on Umnak Island. The ash cloud float more than 60 miles east to dust Unalaska and beyond.



Anne Hillman, KIAL - Unalaska