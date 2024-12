A rare wooden Aleut mask has a new home at the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) in Anchorage. APIA rescued the mask from an auction at Sotheby’s 10 years ago. Since then, it’s been on display at the Anchorage Museum. But now APIA has its own place of honor for the mask at its new building in Anchorage. (Photo by Dr. Doug Veltre)Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage