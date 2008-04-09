Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tagged walrus teaching scientists about Bering Sea

Alaska Public Media
Published April 9, 2008 at 6:59 PM AKDT

Biologists are getting a rare glimpse into the winter habits of Pacific Walrus. A new tagging study is offering insight into how the animals affect the Bering Sea environment. USGS wildlife biologist Tony Fischbach shared this video (above) and several photos with us as part of this story. Fischbach works for the Walrus Research Program in the USGS' Alaska Science Center, based in Anchorage.

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage
News