Tagged walrus teaching scientists about Bering Sea

Biologists are getting a rare glimpse into the winter habits of Pacific Walrus. A new tagging study is offering insight into how the animals affect the Bering Sea environment. USGS wildlife biologist Tony Fischbach shared this video (above) and several photos with us as part of this story. Fischbach works for the Walrus Research Program in the USGS' Alaska Science Center, based in Anchorage.

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage