Fur seal numbers dropping 5% per year in Pribilofs; researchers looking at fishing and warming
Most of the world's northern fur seals live on the Pribilof Islands. But the number of animals on St. Paul and St. George has been steadily dropping for more than a decade. A new study could provide fresh insight into what's causing the decline. But island residents say they already know what's to blame and want the federal government to take action.
Annie Feidt, APRN - St. Paul Island