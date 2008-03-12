Lance Mackey: Iditarod 2008 Champion

Yet another Lance Mackey win in the Iditarod. This year he did it in 9 days, 11 hours, 46 minutes, 48 seconds (official time).We'll have audio updates later this morning on APRN stations statewide. And check out our Special Coverage site for more. We'll have updates from Libby Casey in Nome, plus more coverage from further back in the race from Ellen Lockyer.Jeff King has taken 2nd place. A handful of mushers were battling for third place, and are expected in Nome by 9:00 a.m. this morning.