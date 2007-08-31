Greenpeace sails to Amchitka 36 years after controversial nuclear bomb test

In 1971, a group of Canadian environmental and peace activists attempted to sail to Alaska's Amchitka Island in protest of the American government's plans to conduct an underground nuclear test on the island. They failed to get anywhere near the island before the bomb was set off, but the mission did lead to the creation of the international environmental group Greenpeace. This week, 36 years after the organization's maiden voyage, a Greenpeace ship reached Amchitka for the first time and visited the site of the nuclear test.Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska