U.S. Education Secretary Margaret Spellings wrapped up her tour of Alaska today with visits to schools in Nome and Anchorage. Yesterday, she was in Bethel and Shishmaref. Spellings is in the state to promote the reauthorization of the No Child Left Behind Act, which many Alaska schools have found difficult to achieve.Paul Korchin, KNOM - Nome and David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage