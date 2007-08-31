The Department of Agriculture believes some shipments of ground beef sold in Alaska could be contaminated by potentially deadly E.coli bacteria. The product had a sell-by date of August 5, and includes packages of "Northwest Finest" brand 7% and 10% natural and organic ground beef. Alaska's head epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin wants people to check their freezers for the product.

David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage