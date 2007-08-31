Consumer Alert: Dangerous E.coli bacteria may be hiding in Alaska's beef supply
The Department of Agriculture believes some shipments of ground beef sold in Alaska could be contaminated by potentially deadly E.coli bacteria. The product had a sell-by date of August 5, and includes packages of "Northwest Finest" brand 7% and 10% natural and organic ground beef. Alaska's head epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin wants people to check their freezers for the product.
- News release from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the Alaska Department of Health & Social Services (PDF)
- E.coli -- Wikipedia
David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage