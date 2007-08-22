Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Salvation Army opens new family-focused housing facility

Published August 22, 2007

The Salvation Army is celebrating the opening of its new $12.5 million dollar SAFE campus in Anchorage. But the real celebration surrounds the arrival of the families who will live there.

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage
