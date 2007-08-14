Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Northern fur seal turns up in Cook Inlet -- at least 800 miles off-course

Published August 14, 2007 at 6:55 PM AKDT

The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward is caring for its first northern fur seal. The one-year old male was found by a fisherman outside of the Homer harbor earlier this summer. Northern fur seals are extremely rare in southcentral Alaska.Photo courtesy Tim Lebling, Alaska SeaLife Center

Duncan Moon, APRN - Anchorage
News