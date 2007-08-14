Northern fur seal turns up in Cook Inlet -- at least 800 miles off-course
The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward is caring for its first northern fur seal. The one-year old male was found by a fisherman outside of the Homer harbor earlier this summer. Northern fur seals are extremely rare in southcentral Alaska.Photo courtesy Tim Lebling, Alaska SeaLife Center
- Northern fur seal -- National Marine Mammal Laboratory
- Northern fur seal -- Wikipedia
- Northern fur seal -- BBC
- Northern fur seal -- Alaska Department of Fish & Game
Duncan Moon, APRN - Anchorage