New mapping project focused on polar sea floor north of Alaska

A team of researchers departs Barrow later this week on a scientific mission to map an area of the Arctic sea floor called the Chukchi Cap. The scientists will do their work aboard the icebreaking Coast Guard Cutter Healy. Larry Mayer, Director of the Center of Coastal and Ocean Mapping at the University of New Hampshire, will be the lead scientist on board. He says the program is focused on mapping the margins of U.S. waters.Duncan Moon, APRN - Anchorage