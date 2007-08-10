Greenland ice yielding 100,000 years of climate data

Photo: Dustin Solberg"Immersed in an infinity of snow" sounds like a description of the long Alaska winter. But that's how a reporter with Alaska Newspapers is describing summer -- on the Greenland ice sheet. Dustin Solberg is in Greenland this week, traveling to one of the world's most important climate research sites. He says he spent two days at the summit of the ice sheet at more than 10,000 feet.

Duncan Moon, APRN - Anchorage